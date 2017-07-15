9 - 11.11.2017. @ Centar za kulturu Trešnjevka
11. PSSST! Festival nijemog filma
Ulaz besplatan
TOTAL CROATIA NEWS - 11. PSSST! SILENT FILM FESTIVAL
Selection Commission has selected the following films for the 11th PSSST! Silent Film Festival competition:
For the Sake of Slapstick, Minsun Lee (2015), Germany, 2′
Le Chat Doré, Nata Moreno (2017), Spain, 6′
The Bridge over the River / Die Brücke über den Fluss, Jadwiga Kowalska (2016), Switzerland, 6′ ...
The Bicycle, Francesco Gabriele, (2014), United Kingdom, 4′
Kukuschka, Dina Velikovskaya (2016), Russia, 8′
The Man Who Was Ill, Luke Aaron Marsden (2016), Australia, 13′
Love / Ljubav, Ognjen Petković (2017), Serbia, 13′
Mine / Mio, Rodrigo Canet (2013), Spain, 4′
Boredom / Malal, Salma Gabriel (2017), Egypt / Germany, 6′
Nothing Will Ever Come Back / Ništa se ne može vratiti, Damir Radić (2017), Croatia, 7′
Zapp Galura - Behemoth, Mike Kern, (2016), Austria, 6′
Cold Storage, Thomas Freundlich (2016), Finland, 9′
Big Booom, Marat Narimanov (2016), Russia, 4’
Citipati, Andreas Feix (2015), Germany, 7’,
Maelstrøm, Carlos Gómez-Trigo (2017), Spain, 3’
The pencil / Le crayon, Basile Vuillemin (2017), Switzerland, 1’
Call of cuteness, Brenda Lien (2017), Germany, 4’
Hey, Over Here! no #3 / Poglej me, no #3, Davorin Marc (2015), Slovenia, 4’
Au revoir Balthazar, Rafael Sommerhalder (2017), Switzerland, 10’
Princessboy / Prinsesspojken, Sosi Chamoun (2016), Sweden, 9’
Sofía, Anabel Caso (2017), Mexico, 11’
The Living Go Ahead, Живые идут дальше, Pavel Palekhin (2017), Russia, 9’
Ex Terrat, Reinhold Bidner (2016), Austria / France, 6’
Prologue / Prolog, Vjekoslav Gašparović (2017), Croatia, 9’
Roger, Ingrid Masarnau Amrós, Sonia Cendón Quireza, Sara Esteban Riera, Arnau Gódia Montesinos, Marti Montañola Vilet (2016), Spain, 7’
Congratulations!
The films are competing for the "Veliki Brcko" award and the audience award.
The festival takes place from 9th to 11th of November 2017 at Trešnjevka Cultural Centre, Park Stara Trešnjevka 1, Zagreb (Croatia).
You can find the complete program on festival’s website:
CALL FOR ENTRIES - We invite both professional filmakers and ameteur enthusiasts alike to present their work at the festival and thus make their own artistic and creative contribution to the 11. PSSST! Silent Film Festival! Deadline: October 15, 2017.
For more information, rules and aplication forms please visit:
POZIV ZA SUDJELOVANJE - Pozivamo autore profesionalce i amatere entuzijaste da na 11. PSSST! Festivalu nijemog filma predstave s...voje radove te tako daju umjetnički i kreativni doprinos manifestaciji! Rok za prijavu: 15. listopada 2017.
Za više informacija, pravila i prijavne obrasce molimo vas posjetite:
THE ORIGINS OF CINEMA
London 1914: a bomb, German spies, a British hero - and an amazing shot of Big Ben:
Venice 2017: Kristin discusses a new restoration of the Lubitsch/Pickford comedy, ROSITA (1923)
https://cinematophile.com/2017/08/24/apart-from-you-1933/
The Naruse marathon takes a trip into one of the great directors first successes, and my first experience with Japanese silent movies, in the amazing Apart From You.
The Day the Slapstick Got Too Real: Harold Lloyd Blows Himself Up with a Bomb:
"An archive of film, to me, is a cultural record of our time. By saving and preserving it, we are preserving a slice of our lives that took place for future generations to learn and appreciate" - Mr Chew Tee Pao, Asian Film Archive
Mabel Normand's starring feature "Mickey" had been announced as "coming soon" for two years prior to its eventual release on this day in 1918. It went on to become a huge success. http://archive.org/stream/movwor33chal#page/n54/mode/1up