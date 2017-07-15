Selection Commission has selected the following films for the 11th PSSST! Silent Film Festival competition:

For the Sake of Slapstick, Minsun Lee (2015), Germany, 2′

Le Chat Doré, Nata Moreno (2017), Spain, 6′

The Bridge over the River / Die Brücke über den Fluss, Jadwiga Kowalska (2016), Switzerland, 6′ ...

The Bicycle, Francesco Gabriele, (2014), United Kingdom, 4′

Kukuschka, Dina Velikovskaya (2016), Russia, 8′

The Man Who Was Ill, Luke Aaron Marsden (2016), Australia, 13′

Love / Ljubav, Ognjen Petković (2017), Serbia, 13′

Mine / Mio, Rodrigo Canet (2013), Spain, 4′

Boredom / Malal, Salma Gabriel (2017), Egypt / Germany, 6′

Nothing Will Ever Come Back / Ništa se ne može vratiti, Damir Radić (2017), Croatia, 7′

Zapp Galura - Behemoth, Mike Kern, (2016), Austria, 6′

Cold Storage, Thomas Freundlich (2016), Finland, 9′

Big Booom, Marat Narimanov (2016), Russia, 4’

Citipati, Andreas Feix (2015), Germany, 7’,

Maelstrøm, Carlos Gómez-Trigo (2017), Spain, 3’

The pencil / Le crayon, Basile Vuillemin (2017), Switzerland, 1’

Call of cuteness, Brenda Lien (2017), Germany, 4’

Hey, Over Here! no #3 / Poglej me, no #3, Davorin Marc (2015), Slovenia, 4’

Au revoir Balthazar, Rafael Sommerhalder (2017), Switzerland, 10’

Princessboy / Prinsesspojken, Sosi Chamoun (2016), Sweden, 9’

Sofía, Anabel Caso (2017), Mexico, 11’

The Living Go Ahead, Живые идут дальше, Pavel Palekhin (2017), Russia, 9’

Ex Terrat, Reinhold Bidner (2016), Austria / France, 6’

Prologue / Prolog, Vjekoslav Gašparović (2017), Croatia, 9’

Roger, Ingrid Masarnau Amrós, Sonia Cendón Quireza, Sara Esteban Riera, Arnau Gódia Montesinos, Marti Montañola Vilet (2016), Spain, 7’

Congratulations!

The films are competing for the "Veliki Brcko" award and the audience award.

The festival takes place from 9th to 11th of November 2017 at Trešnjevka Cultural Centre, Park Stara Trešnjevka 1, Zagreb (Croatia).

You can find the complete program on festival’s website:

http://festivalnijemogfilma.com/hr/