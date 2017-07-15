Photos
Videos
[Nijemi film o nijemom filmu ili kako je bilo na prvom danu 10. PSSST!-a] Video je pripremio Andrej Kozina, polaznik radionice Snimi svoj film - postani Hitchcock koja se i ove godine održava u Centar za kulturu Trešnjevka. Posljednjeg dana PSSST!-a udobno ćemo se zavući u fotelje i uživati u klasicima nijemog filma uz Sunrise Sessions! Program počinje u 18 sati.
9 - 11.11.2017. @ Centar za kulturu Trešnjevka
11. PSSST! Festival nijemog filma
Ulaz besplatan
http://festivalnijemogfilma.com/hr/
http://www.cekate.hr/

NOV9
11. Pssst! Festival nijemog filma
Nov 9 - Nov 11Centar za kulturu TrešnjevkaZagreb, Croatia
TOTAL CROATIA NEWS - 11. PSSST! SILENT FILM FESTIVAL

PSSST! Silent Film Festival Starts Soon
The festival will take place November 9 - 11. After several successful screenings at various Zagreb cinemas (accompanied by Zagreb Philharmonic Orches...
total-croatia-news.com
Selection Commission has selected the following films for the 11th PSSST! Silent Film Festival competition:

For the Sake of Slapstick, Minsun Lee (2015), Germany, 2′
Le Chat Doré, Nata Moreno (2017), Spain, 6′
The Bridge over the River / Die Brücke über den Fluss, Jadwiga Kowalska (2016), Switzerland, 6′ ...
The Bicycle, Francesco Gabriele, (2014), United Kingdom, 4′
Kukuschka, Dina Velikovskaya (2016), Russia, 8′
The Man Who Was Ill, Luke Aaron Marsden (2016), Australia, 13′
Love / Ljubav, Ognjen Petković (2017), Serbia, 13′
Mine / Mio, Rodrigo Canet (2013), Spain, 4′
Boredom / Malal, Salma Gabriel (2017), Egypt / Germany, 6′
Nothing Will Ever Come Back / Ništa se ne može vratiti, Damir Radić (2017), Croatia, 7′
Zapp Galura - Behemoth, Mike Kern, (2016), Austria, 6′
Cold Storage, Thomas Freundlich (2016), Finland, 9′
Big Booom, Marat Narimanov (2016), Russia, 4’
Citipati, Andreas Feix (2015), Germany, 7’,
Maelstrøm, Carlos Gómez-Trigo (2017), Spain, 3’
The pencil / Le crayon, Basile Vuillemin (2017), Switzerland, 1’
Call of cuteness, Brenda Lien (2017), Germany, 4’
Hey, Over Here! no #3 / Poglej me, no #3, Davorin Marc (2015), Slovenia, 4’
Au revoir Balthazar, Rafael Sommerhalder (2017), Switzerland, 10’
Princessboy / Prinsesspojken, Sosi Chamoun (2016), Sweden, 9’
Sofía, Anabel Caso (2017), Mexico, 11’
The Living Go Ahead, Живые идут дальше, Pavel Palekhin (2017), Russia, 9’
Ex Terrat, Reinhold Bidner (2016), Austria / France, 6’
Prologue / Prolog, Vjekoslav Gašparović (2017), Croatia, 9’
Roger, Ingrid Masarnau Amrós, Sonia Cendón Quireza, Sara Esteban Riera, Arnau Gódia Montesinos, Marti Montañola Vilet (2016), Spain, 7’

Congratulations!

The films are competing for the "Veliki Brcko" award and the audience award.

The festival takes place from 9th to 11th of November 2017 at Trešnjevka Cultural Centre, Park Stara Trešnjevka 1, Zagreb (Croatia).

You can find the complete program on festival’s website:
http://festivalnijemogfilma.com/hr/

Newly Digitized 'Phenakistoscope' Animations That Pre-Date GIFs by Over 150 Years
Since first stumbling onto an early type of image projector called a magic lantern over 40 years ago, Richard Balzer became instantly obsessed with early optical devices, from camera obscuras and praxinoscopes to anamorphic mirrors and zoetropes. Based in New York, Balzer has collected thousands of
thisiscolossal.com

CALL FOR ENTRIES - We invite both professional filmakers and ameteur enthusiasts alike to present their work at the festival and thus make their own artistic and creative contribution to the 11. PSSST! Silent Film Festival! Deadline: October 15, 2017.
For more information, rules and aplication forms please visit:
http://festivalnijemogfilma.com/eng/

POZIV ZA SUDJELOVANJE - Pozivamo autore profesionalce i amatere entuzijaste da na 11. PSSST! Festivalu nijemog filma predstave s...voje radove te tako daju umjetnički i kreativni doprinos manifestaciji! Rok za prijavu: 15. listopada 2017.
Za više informacija, pravila i prijavne obrasce molimo vas posjetite:
http://festivalnijemogfilma.com/hr/

THE ORIGINS OF CINEMA
London 1914: a bomb, German spies, a British hero - and an amazing shot of Big Ben:

1914: High Point of the Spy Film
The German Spy Peril R: Bert Haldane. B: Rowland Talbot. D: J. Hastings Batson. P: Barker Motion Photography. UK 1914 (incomplete) Print: BFI “Like most film genres, the spy film developed fr…
traumundexzess.com
Kristin Thompson & David Bordwell: observations on film art
September 1

Venice 2017: Kristin discusses a new restoration of the Lubitsch/Pickford comedy, ROSITA (1923)

Venice 2017: Lubitsch and Pickford, finally together again
by Kristin Thompson. Berkeley: University of California Press, 2007. 400 pages, 6 × 9 inches, 12 color illustrations; 36 b/w illustrations. [go to Amazon | go to The Frodo Franchise blog]
davidbordwell.net
1910s - A Strange And Frightening Film Featuring Animated Dolls From 1919. Stock Footage Video 4078783 | Shutterstock
Stock Footage of 1910s - A strange and frightening film featuring animated dolls from 1919.
shutterstock.com
https://cinematophile.com/2017/08/24/apart-from-you-1933/

The Naruse marathon takes a trip into one of the great directors first successes, and my first experience with Japanese silent movies, in the amazing Apart From You.

Apart From You (1933)
Apart From You is one of Naruses few surviving silent movies, and quite the dramatic tale of family
cinematophile.com
The Day the Slapstick Got Too Real: Harold Lloyd Blows Himself Up with a Bomb:

The Day the Slapstick Got Too Real: Harold Lloyd Blows Himself Up with a Bomb
On this day in 1919, comedian Harold Lloyd suffered a most grievous accident while taking some publicity photos for his new series of two-reelers. Lighting what he thought was a prop fuse bomb, he…
travsd.wordpress.com
"An archive of film, to me, is a cultural record of our time. By saving and preserving it, we are preserving a slice of our lives that took place for future generations to learn and appreciate" - Mr Chew Tee Pao, Asian Film Archive

Confessions of a film archivist
With pinpoint precision, Mr Chew Tee Pao works his gloved hands. He delicately operates his specialised machinery, eyes laser-focused on ensuring that he makes no mistakes. One wrong move could ruin the film he is preserving. Mr Chew, 33, is an archivist for the...
tnp.sg
Image may contain: 1 person, smiling, standing and text
Mabel Normand's starring feature "Mickey" had been announced as "coming soon" for two years prior to its eventual release on this day in 1918. It went on to become a huge success. http://archive.org/stream/movwor33chal#page/n54/mode/1up