BIKE SCHOOL: Last week, several of our Officers completed the International Police Mountain Bike Association Police Cyclist Course! 🚴🏼‍♀️🚔🚴🏾‍♂️ The week-long course gave our Officers training in how to handle obstacles such as stairwells, sidewalks and potholes. Officers who are certified will now be able to use the bicycles anywhere in their zone assignments while on patrol. 🚴🏼‍♀️🚔🚴🏾‍♂️ Nice work! 👏🏼