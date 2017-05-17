'Riverside // 17.05.2017 // Paris // [⏰ horaires] ouverture 19.00 - concert de 20.00 à 22.20 (pas de première partie) [ 🎫 tickets ] ow.ly/rpn6308x9sI ■ Garmonbozia Inc. ■ Concerts 🎤 ➨ ow.ly/w3HI1 Newsletter 📨 ➨ ow.ly/Y4NQw'
MAY17
Riverside // Paris
Public
· Hosted by Garmonbozia Inc.
InterestedGoing
Invite