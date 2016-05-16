L'Ora di Ottawa - il settimanale diretto da Antonio Giannetti - voce della Comunità Italiana, oggi ha una veste grafica completamente rinnovata e moderna
- Devoir de mémoire - Umberto Eco, né le 5 janvier 1932 à Alexandrie d...ans le Piémont, est mort le 19 février 2016 à Milan. Déjà un an... See More
- Grazie ai Vicentini nel mondo per l'accoglienza, per averci preparat...o un'ottima cena e per la compagnia. Un grazie particolare a Mario Cinel, Luciano Pradal e Mario Del Grande. See More
- Coro Giovanile Città di Schio ha aggiunto 20 nuove foto. Pubblicato ...da Stefania Lanaro · 13 settembre alle ore 3:20 · 12/9/16 primo giorno di scuola: uscita didattica a Ottawa, con la guida Luciano Pradal e Cora. Grazie ai Vicentini nel mondo per l'accoglienza, per averci preparato un'ottima cena e per la compagnia. Un grazie particolare a Mario Cinel e Mario Del Grande. "Assieme ai nostri amici, nel loro centro.." "Notre Dame de Ottawa" "Con Luciano Pradal" foto di Coro Giovanile Città di Schio. See More
Holy Cannoli! @holycannoliottawa just dropped off some goodies to our office! #desserts #italiansdoitbetter #cannoli #ottawadesserts #theydeliver #dolcioso #dolci
They're always watching! #italian #nonnaiswatching #nonna #italianimmigrants #videocamera #italiansecurity
Sebastian Maniscalco:
Italian Wedding 'gifts' 🇮🇹😂
✉️💰👀👰🏻💁🏻♂️
"the busta"
Love Affair | FIAT 500X and FIAT 124 Spider
FIAT has a way of seducing one’s heart from the get go. Whether it’s the performance of the FIAT 124 Spider or the F...IAT 500X; prepare to be enchanted. FIAT has been offering customers affordable yet innovative solutions to meet their mobility needs for more than a century.
The brand’s mission is to combine the Italian passion for design and originality with efficiency and versatility to simplify everyday life with the joyful usefulness of its products.
Video: Fiat USA.
The best place to stay during a snow storm is Nonnis' Cantina! #cantina #salsiccia #prosciutto #vinobuono #ottawa #snowstorm #italianfood #italiansdoitbetter
Cassandra Petrella, I Love Me Campaign at Casa Abruzzo
La Bottega Nicastro offers dinners, cooking and wine tasting classes with various guest chefs and wine experts throughout the season. Friday March 31 Classic "...Old School" Italian - Join Chef Carmine Mariani as he whips up an old-school Italian menu like your nonna used to make. - REGISTER ONLINE: https://www.regonline.ca/registration/Checkin.aspx…See More
Appuntamento al 7 aprile a Sala San Marco. Evento sponsorizzato anche da L'Ora Di Ottawa.
Casa Abruzzo on fire!
Buon Compleanno Michelangelo!
Look up! In honor of Michelangelo's birthday, we're taking you to Rome, Italy to see one of his many masterpieces – the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
Take a look around in Facebook 360 then keep exploring more incredible destinations: gettyimages.com/travel