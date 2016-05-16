Home
L'Ora di Ottawa - il settimanale diretto da Antonio Giannetti - voce della Comunità Italiana, oggi ha una veste grafica completamente rinnovata e moderna
362 people like this and 340 people follow this
AboutSee All
+1 613-232-5689
www.loradiottawa.ca/
Newspaper · Social Club · Community Organization
Visitor Posts
  • Devoir de mémoire - Umberto Eco, né le 5 janvier 1932 à Alexandrie d...ans le Piémont, est mort le 19 février 2016 à Milan. Déjà un an... See More
    · Comment · Share
  • Grazie ai Vicentini nel mondo per l'accoglienza, per averci preparat...o un'ottima cena e per la compagnia. Un grazie particolare a Mario Cinel, Luciano Pradal e Mario Del Grande. See More
    3 · Comment · Share
  • Coro Giovanile Città di Schio ha aggiunto 20 nuove foto. Pubblicato ...da Stefania Lanaro · 13 settembre alle ore 3:20 · 12/9/16 primo giorno di scuola: uscita didattica a Ottawa, con la guida Luciano Pradal e Cora. Grazie ai Vicentini nel mondo per l'accoglienza, per averci preparato un'ottima cena e per la compagnia. Un grazie particolare a Mario Cinel e Mario Del Grande. "Assieme ai nostri amici, nel loro centro.." "Notre Dame de Ottawa" "Con Luciano Pradal" foto di Coro Giovanile Città di Schio. See More
    1 · Comment · Share
Image may contain: food and indoor
Image may contain: 2 people, text
Image may contain: drink and indoor
Ci siamo quasi, ma se volete vedere il monumento finito, dovete venire oggi pomeriggio in piazza Dante alle 4:00. Vi aspettiamo
8
L'Ora di Ottawa - il settimanale diretto da Antonio Giannetti - voce della Comunità Italiana, oggi ha una veste grafica completamente rinnovata e moderna

Holy Cannoli! @holycannoliottawa just dropped off some goodies to our office! #desserts #italiansdoitbetter #cannoli #ottawadesserts #theydeliver #dolcioso #dolci

Image may contain: food and indoor
Well our Facebook page likes seem to be growing more everyday! So we thought when we hit 500 likes we would celebrate by giving away
TWO FREE Tickets to ZUCCHERO BLACK CAT WORLD TOUR AT CENTREPOINTE THEATRE WEDNESDAY MARCH 29TH AT 8PM
All you have to do is: Share our page and invite people to like the page,

Comment yes please in the comments,...
Like the page, And like this post!

Fantastico, sembra che il numero di “like” sulla nostra pagina di FaceBook cresce davvero rapidamente. Abbiamo pensato che, non appena avremo raggiunto il numero di 500 “like”, celebreremo l’evento, offrendo 2 biglietti omaggio per il concerto di ZUCCHERO “ BLACK CAT” WORLD TOUR AT CENTREPOINTE, che si terrà mercoledì 29 marzo 2017, alle ore 8:00 p.m.

Tutto quello che devi fare è condividere la nostra pagina e
invitare I tuoi amici a mettere il loro “like” sulla pagina stessa.
Commenta “sì, per favore” metti il tuo”like” a questa pagina e il tuo “like” a questo post.

Tutto qui !!! Facile no? Buona Fortuna!

Zucchero - Ci Si Arrende ft. Mark Knopfler
Listen and buy Black Cat, the new album of Zucchero Sugar Fornaciari album: https://lnk.to/BlackCat . Regia: Gaetano Morbioli Casa di Produzione: Run Multime...
youtube.com
MAY13
Festa della Madonna di Carpineto
Sat 6:00 PM EDTSt. Anthony's Banquet HallOttawa, ON, Canada
14 people going
Posted by WogPage
727,698 Views
727,698 Views
WogPage
November 13, 2016

Sebastian Maniscalco:
Italian Wedding 'gifts' 🇮🇹😂
✉️💰👀👰🏻💁🏻‍♂️
"the busta"

Posted by FCA - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: World News
140,852 Views
140,852 Views
FCA - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: World News
March 13 at 2:50pm

Love Affair | FIAT 500X and FIAT 124 Spider

FIAT has a way of seducing one’s heart from the get go. Whether it’s the performance of the FIAT 124 Spider or the F...IAT 500X; prepare to be enchanted. FIAT has been offering customers affordable yet innovative solutions to meet their mobility needs for more than a century.
The brand’s mission is to combine the Italian passion for design and originality with efficiency and versatility to simplify everyday life with the joyful usefulness of its products.

Video: Fiat USA.

Toronto police hunting for stolen car with child inside
Toronto police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Toyota Camry with a four-year-old girl inside.
ctvnews.ca
Posted by Casa Abruzzo Ottawa
968 Views
968 Views
Casa Abruzzo Ottawa
March 8 at 9:18pm

Cassandra Petrella, I Love Me Campaign at Casa Abruzzo

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing, kitchen, indoor and food
La Bottega Nicastro
March 9 at 1:58pm

La Bottega Nicastro offers dinners, cooking and wine tasting classes with various guest chefs and wine experts throughout the season. Friday March 31 Classic "...Old School" Italian - Join Chef Carmine Mariani as he whips up an old-school Italian menu like your nonna used to make. - REGISTER ONLINE: https://www.regonline.ca/registration/Checkin.aspx…

Appuntamento al 7 aprile a Sala San Marco. Evento sponsorizzato anche da L'Ora Di Ottawa.

Image may contain: 1 person, text
Posted by Fior D'Orazio
1,288 Views
1,288 Views
Fior D'Orazio with Nello Scipioni and 4 others.
March 6 at 6:42pm

Casa Abruzzo on fire!

Buon Compleanno Michelangelo!

Image may contain: 1 person
360
Getty Images in Rome, Italy.
March 6 at 10:33am

Look up! In honor of Michelangelo's birthday, we're taking you to Rome, Italy to see one of his many masterpieces – the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Take a look around in Facebook 360 then keep exploring more incredible destinations: gettyimages.com/travel