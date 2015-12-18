Sat 18 March, 2pm

Vienna, Märzpark | U6 Burggasse/Stadthalle

Rally to parliament

Leaflets and posters | Event on Facebook

On 18 March we will take to the streets as part of an international day of action against racism. We will be demonstrating against Europe’s racist and murderous migration policies. In the last year, over 5,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean – more than ever before. The EU’s response has not been to create legal routes for refugees, but instead to... create even more border controls.

While in Greece and along the ‘Balkan Route’ thousands of refugees must endure freezing temperatures without shelter, the Austrian government is discussing halving the already inhumane ‘cap’ on migration, and creating vast concentration camps inside and outside the country. The red-black coalition government is adopting more and more of the Freedom Party’s demands, and legitimising the extremist politics of the far right in the process.

Inequality is growing ever wider, and the government is clearly attacking those already living on the breadline with its benefit cuts. Meanwhile, they try to divide us, and to distract our attention from the billionaires. The struggle against racism must then also be a struggle against the current conditions that lead to this inequality.

We will be marching on 18 March for legal and secure routes for refugees! Against racism, inequality and cuts!

#M18 #RefugeesWelcome