Video Transcript
I loved cooking and I love eating and I always had people in my house and I always have party I mean we had guests twenty-four hours a day so called hotel It's gonna be the name of Lebanon. actually it was popularized by famous in one of her songs called My Mom loves that song many times. I called my mom for recipes and I missed her food so much. She was the most incredible Cup in the world and I wanted to honor her. I knew in her mind. she used to tell us that you would love it if she can have a restaurant. so I decided instead of doing on this home to go out. And do it as a business under their name with their recipes. And that's exactly what I did. It's a fact like as far as Palestinian cuisine, I think that they put it on the map. We're known to have a very big party. This is our main bash. Everybody has denied and then we have a single in the House and we have music playing and we have the Veranda outside and we hope we always hope it's White Christmas. I love it. if it's a White Christmas. you know many of our friends are either Muslim Christian or Jewish, and it's Arabic music blasting and it's like and like you know, roasted lamb and she makes it does and they're all just together and it just having some good drinks and a good laugh and like dancing. I'm. Keep doing what I do it with conscious and love.