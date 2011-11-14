Wakulla.com

Huge estate sale at Shalibeau Farms East of Tallahassee – 35 years worth of stuff!
Saturday and Sunday – November 19-20, 8am-3pm
(no early-birds – driveway will be blocked until 8am).
https://goo.gl/maps/ccJmGEoXpak
9872 Bo Nana Trail, Tallahassee, F L32311 – 1.1 miles down WW Kelly Rd / Highway 27 east: https://goo.gl/maps/WAEtiFccmaT2
Furniture (some antique) – two dining room tables + chairs, china cabinet, curio cabinets, book shelves, couch and love seat, beds, chest of drawers, wicker, mirrors, end-tables, coffee tables, lamps, gran-father clock, Jansen piano, jewelry chests, rocking chairs and more.
Kitchen items – small appliances, pots, pans, plates and place settings, place mats, table cloths, dishes, meat grinder, crook pots, grills, utensils, steamer pots, as seen on tv items, Tupperware, storage items, cookie jars + more.
Misc – stationary, cards, envelops, office supplies, glass and stemware , wind chimes,
Art – paintings, sculptures, egg art, statues, figurines, collectibles, glass art,
Stuffed wild animals - Deer, Mule Deer, turkey, elk and deer horns, ducks
Clothes - shoes, boots, shirts, hats, cowboy attire
Hand-made walking canes.
Hunting and safety - Gun cases, gun cabinet
Electronics – radios, chargers, lights, stereos, widgets, gizmos and gadgets
Home health care supplies: Walkers, wheelchair, bathroom assistance equipment, nebulizer, bed rails + lots more.
Craft supplies – professional word burning equipment, micro saws, dremel tools (6), leather and wood stamps, stencils, paint, brushes, glue guns + lots of other
Home Hardware - bolts, nuts, screws, picture mounting and thousands of other items for hanging, attaching connecting, gluing and lots more
Arts and craft supplies - Dried gourds, ostrich, emu and rhea eggs
Plus tons of items too many to list!