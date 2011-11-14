Wakulla.com

Tonight at Bay Leaf Market!!

Love is in the air at Bay Leaf Market!

Please join us tonight for Bay Leaf Market's 2nd Annual Wine and Chocolate Tasting on Thursday, February 12 from 5pm to 8pm.

Enjoy a festive night of music, food, delicious organic and NSA wines, and CHOCOLATE! We will be sampling several different varieties of our popular Chocolove chocolates! Several of our wine representatives will be in attendance to answer your tasting questions and assist you in your wine selections. Throughout the evening you will be serenaded with live music performed by Chelsea Dix-Kessler and Emerson Wells-Barrett of "Well Worn Soles". Visit their website at http://www.wellwornsolesmusic.com/ to learn more about this amazing young duo!

This year our event will benefit Wakulla County's Relay for Life, a community organization that helps raise money in the fight against cancer.

Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased at Bay Leaf Market or through Relay for Life team members. Relay for Life will receive $5 from each ticket sale and the remaining $2 can be applied towards your beer or wine purchase at the wine tasting event. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door the night of the event.

To learn more about Relay for Life in Wakulla County visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/641742995943181/?fref=ts

Bay Leaf Market is located at 19 Shadeville Rd. in downtown Crawfordville. For more information about the 2nd Annual Wine and Chocolate Tasting please call (850)926-WELL (9355), message us on Facebook, or email mkwestmark@bayleafmarket.com!