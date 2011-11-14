Wakulla.comLocal Business in Crawfordville, Florida
Huge estate sale at Shalibeau Farms East of Tallahassee – 35 years worth of stuff!
Saturday and Sunday – November 19-20, 8am-3pm
(no early-birds – driveway will be blocked until 8am).
9872 Bo Nana Trail, Tallahassee, F L32311 – 1.1 miles down WW Kelly Rd / Highway 27 east: https://goo.gl/maps/WAEtiFccmaT2
Furniture (some antique) – two dining room tables + chairs, china cabinet, curio cabinets, book shelves, couch and love seat, beds, chest of drawers, wicker, mirrors, end-tables, coffee tables, lamps, gran-father clock, Jansen piano, jewelry chests, rocking chairs and more.
Kitchen items – small appliances, pots, pans, plates and place settings, place mats, table cloths, dishes, meat grinder, crook pots, grills, utensils, steamer pots, as seen on tv items, Tupperware, storage items, cookie jars + more.
Misc – stationary, cards, envelops, office supplies, glass and stemware , wind chimes,
Art – paintings, sculptures, egg art, statues, figurines, collectibles, glass art,
Stuffed wild animals - Deer, Mule Deer, turkey, elk and deer horns, ducks
Clothes - shoes, boots, shirts, hats, cowboy attire
Hand-made walking canes.
Hunting and safety - Gun cases, gun cabinet
Electronics – radios, chargers, lights, stereos, widgets, gizmos and gadgets
Home health care supplies: Walkers, wheelchair, bathroom assistance equipment, nebulizer, bed rails + lots more.
Craft supplies – professional word burning equipment, micro saws, dremel tools (6), leather and wood stamps, stencils, paint, brushes, glue guns + lots of other
Home Hardware - bolts, nuts, screws, picture mounting and thousands of other items for hanging, attaching connecting, gluing and lots more
Arts and craft supplies - Dried gourds, ostrich, emu and rhea eggs
Plus tons of items too many to list!
Bay Leaf Market is currently open for business! We are not usually open on Sundays, but our families have relocated here for the evacuation, and we figured we ...might as well open our doors while we all still have power! Stop by for last minute groceries, or that last latte or cup of good coffee before the craziness begins! And remember, all our ice cream products are currently 50% off!See More
Join us for a Friday night wine and beer tasting in downtown Crawfordville.
Join us for Rock the Sunblock* a benefit concert for Victory Over Cancer.
Saturday June 13th at the American Legion Hall, Lake Ella.
Featuring Tallahassee rock band "OFF Meridian" with a special appearance by McCall Chapin....
7:00pm Doors open
7:30pm McCall Chapin
8:00pm Off Meridian https://www.facebook.com/OffMeridian
All proceeds will go to the Victor Over Cancer Foundation. Please join us for fun, friends, and music and help us fight melanoma. Donations can be made by cash or credit card at the door.
$10.00 per adult minimum donation suggested.
Tonight at Bay Leaf Market!!
Love is in the air at Bay Leaf Market!
Please join us tonight for Bay Leaf Market's 2nd Annual Wine and Chocolate Tasting on Thursday, February 12 from 5pm to 8pm....
Enjoy a festive night of music, food, delicious organic and NSA wines, and CHOCOLATE! We will be sampling several different varieties of our popular Chocolove chocolates! Several of our wine representatives will be in attendance to answer your tasting questions and assist you in your wine selections. Throughout the evening you will be serenaded with live music performed by Chelsea Dix-Kessler and Emerson Wells-Barrett of "Well Worn Soles". Visit their website at http://www.wellwornsolesmusic.com/ to learn more about this amazing young duo!
This year our event will benefit Wakulla County's Relay for Life, a community organization that helps raise money in the fight against cancer.
Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased at Bay Leaf Market or through Relay for Life team members. Relay for Life will receive $5 from each ticket sale and the remaining $2 can be applied towards your beer or wine purchase at the wine tasting event. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door the night of the event.
To learn more about Relay for Life in Wakulla County visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/641742995943181/?fref=ts
Bay Leaf Market is located at 19 Shadeville Rd. in downtown Crawfordville. For more information about the 2nd Annual Wine and Chocolate Tasting please call (850)926-WELL (9355), message us on Facebook, or email mkwestmark@bayleafmarket.com!
Beautiful Lot and 5TH Wheel in North Georgia Mountains!!!!!
Tired of the heat and humidity already? Want a beautiful, very affordable place that is located in the cool North Georgia Mountains between Vogel State Park and Brasstown Bald which is the highest elevation in GA.
All you need to do is bring your clothes – the 5th wheel is completely furnished. We have a 2003 Forest River Cardinal 36LX 5th wheel with 3 slide outs in very good condition, washer/dryer, which sits on a... lot we own in Choestoe Falls RV Park.
Very beautiful, private, well maintained park with a club house pavilion that overlooks a small lake, bath house, and laundry room. There is a small brook that runs through the back of the property and looks out over a beautiful field. There is also a wooden shed on the property that contains a full size refrigerator and there is a fire pit down by the brook for those cool evenings in the mountains. For more information and pictures please contact Lindy at (850) 508-3325 or LKW *at* metzlaw.com
Asking price for lot and RV is $35,000. We will consider selling the lot and RV separately.
Park wesbsite: http://www.choestoefallsrvpark.com/
Bay Leaf Market is having a Red, White & Blueberry Wine Tasting - June 19th!
Take a break from the summer heat and join them on Thursday, June 19 at Bay Leaf Market.
Register here: http://on.fb.me/Sok1A9...
We will be enjoying wines from California Naturale and Island Grove wineries. Representatives from both wineries will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about their selections. This event will be held from 5pm to 7pm, and is free and open to the public.
Please contact Mindy DeSherlia if you have any information:
This pretty baby showed up at our house with no contact info. We are off of Wakulla Arran if you know who her humans are.
